As the New York Jets look ahead to the 2026 NFL Draft to try to strengthen their team, the latest conversation could bring a lot of excitement to the franchise and the fanbase. While the rumors will continue to swirl around the Jets, an NFL insider has made the connection that the team could be in play for Indiana football star quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

At the moment, the Las Vegas Raiders own the No. 1 overall pick in the next draft, with New York having the second spot right after, meaning that the team would have to trade up. While the Raiders are likely not take any deal, since the team could have a quarterback that changes their franchise, Daniel Jeremiah is convinced that if it were possible, the Jets would give up a lot to move up the spot.

“I think the Jets would, effort, with all the picks that they’ve accumulated, to try and see if they could pry that pick away from the Raiders,” Jeremiah said on The Rich Eisen Show. “And the buzz down here among all the teams is there’s no chance the Raiders would trade off of that pick. They’re going to get their guy.”

“You think the Jets would trade up for Fernando Mendoza?” Eisen asked.

“I 100 percent think they would, 100 percent,” Jeremiah responded.

The buzz around the Jets and Fernando Mendoza

With the Jets looking to change the course of their franchise, there's no denying the excitement that it would bring if the team were to draft the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. While that's the buzz Jeremiah is hearing, that doesn't mean that Las Vegas will oblige.

“That’s just the buzz down here was that the Jets, I’m not saying they would trade all their picks that they’ve accumulated,” Jeremiah said. “They're this close to being able to get a guy that they would try and make an effort to do that. But it would be a moot point because they’re not going to move off of it. The Raiders seem to be pretty in love with Fernando Mendoza.”

It remains to be seen how it unfolds on April 23.