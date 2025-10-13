The Denver Broncos’ defense sculpted a historic performance on Sunday in London, leading the team to a 13-11 win over the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, stacking three wins in a row.

Denver held New York to just 82 total yards of offense, including a staggering -10 net passing yards, the fewest ever allowed in franchise history and the second-lowest in the NFL since 1990 (h/t Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post). The Jets’ total was also their worst passing output in team history.

New York quarterback Justin Fields bore a nightmare outing, completing just 9 of 17 passes for 45 yards and suffering nine sacks, losing 55 yards in the process. The Broncos' pass rush came from all directions, with eight different defenders recording sacks, the team’s most in a single game since 1996. Jonathon Cooper led the way with two, while Justin Strnad, Talanoa Hufanga, Nik Bonitto, John Franklin-Myers, Zach Allen, Eyioma Uwazurike, and Brandon Jones each added one.

Denver entered Week 6 already leading the league with 21 sacks and ranking second in points allowed (16.8 per game). The Jets didn’t record a first down until one minute before halftime and managed only 32 yards in the opening half. On New York’s final two drives, the Broncos’ defense forced a combined loss of six yards and ensured the win with back-to-back sacks.

While Denver’s defense shone, the offense was wandering in the weeds. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix finished with 174 passing yards and one touchdown, but after a solid first half, he failed to complete a pass in the third quarter. The Broncos’ offense mustered only 63 rushing yards, with J.K. Dobbins leading the ground game (14 carries, 40 yards). A holding penalty in the end zone by Quinn Meinerz resulted in a safety that briefly gave the Jets an 11-10 lead.

Denver’s only touchdown came on a Nate Adkins reception at the end of the first quarter, while kicker Wil Lutz added two field goals, including the decisive one with five minutes remaining. The Broncos gained just 248 total yards, but it was enough thanks to the defense’s relentless pressure and the Jets’ offensive feebleness.

The win improved Denver to 4-2, their best start to a season since 2016.