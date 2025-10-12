The New York Jets fell to the Denver Broncos 13-11 from Tottenham Hotpsur Stadium in London, England. The low-scoring defensive battle saw five total field goals, a safety, and only one touchdown scored as both teams struggled to move the ball. In a game where offensive is scarce, some questionable calls were made at the end of the first half when the Jets had a chance to take an extra shot downfield.

Following a fake punt to convert on fourth down, the Jets possessed the ball on their own 47-yard line, 4th-and-1 with around nine second left in the half. Instead of running a play as time expired, like a Hail Mary throw, Aaron Glenn decided to halt his team and run the clock out with his team down four points heading into the locker room.

Granted, Aaron Glenn later admitted that he wanted to keep the ball out of Denver's hands before the half, but the decision drew questionable reactions from the offense. Star wide receiver Garrett Wilson had a viceral reaction to the decision, immediately sprinting over to have a word with Glenn as the teams headed to their locker rooms.

Aaron Gleen responds to Garrett Wilson interaction

“You guys know how he is, and that's not gonna change. I like that about him.” Aaron Glenn on exchange with Garrett Wilson 🗣 (via @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/PeHeDQDYzU https://t.co/YNNCMG0lCt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 12, 2025

Article Continues Below



“Who wouldn't be pissed when things aren't going right on the offensive side of the ball? I like that about him, when things are not going right, he gets pissed.”

Aaron Glenn admitted to NOT trying to score and just trying to keep the ball away from the Broncos before the half No wonder why Garrett Wilson was pissed heading into half… pic.twitter.com/VhQl4UgOar — 𝙅𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼🛫 (@NYJets_Media) October 12, 2025



Clearly, the spat between Aaron Glenn and Garrett Wilson was competitive in nature. It's hard to imagine that a respected coach like Glenn would draw a disrespectful reaction from a player like Wilson, instead the two understand each other's emotions and embrace the competitive nature.

The Jets take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 seeking their first win of the season.