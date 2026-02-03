The 2026 Pro Bowl Games are underway! The Pro Bowl has always featured a, shall we say, unique collection of players. Due to injuries and selected participants declining invites, some players get a spot in the All-Star-esque festivities. This year, there was supposedly one name who was invited to the Pro Bowl, but declined: New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields.

“One note before the Pro Bowl Games on Tuesday: #Jets QB Justin Fields was asked to participate, I’m told,” Ian Rapoport reported. “He declined, focusing on his offseason training.”

Fields is a fascinating, if not a bit head-scratching, invite to the Pro Bowl. The Pro Bowl spots are often given to players who have performed great this season, but it's also always had a bias towards more popular players. Injuries and personal decisions also tended to bring out peculiar names to the Pro Bowl: Tyler Huntley is a notable case.

Article Continues Below

That being said, Fields would have been a truly bizarre case if he had accepted the Pro Bowl invite. Fields was the starter for the Jets to start the year, and he did have a fine game during the season. However, the 2025 season was a complete disaster for Fields otherwise. There were multiple instances where Fields did not reach 100 passing yards due to his severe inaccuracy and the coaching staff's distrust of his passing skills.

Fields is still a relatively popular player amongst fans, which would make the invite make a little sense. Had Fields accepted the invite, though, it would have tanked the reputation of the Pro Bowl even more than it has among fans. Selecting a player who was benched midway through the season due to poor play is not a good look, and the reactions of the fans prove that.

The AFC's representatives to the Pro Bowl are Bengals quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Joe Flacco, as well as Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.