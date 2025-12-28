The New York Jets' season hasn't gotten better as the year progressed, and it's safe to say that a week before the end of the regular season, they may have hit rock bottom. In a divisional matchup against the New England Patriots, the Jets looked like they didn't have any fight to give, and they ended up taking an embarrassing 42-10 loss.

After the game, head coach Aaron Glenn had a lot to say about the team's effort, from the players all the way to the coaching staff.

“Highly, highly disappointed in the way that we came out … it’s not good,” Glenn said via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “I always talk about how we come out and play with effort. Today was the one time I felt our effort wasn’t as good as it wanted to be.

“I’m upset with the effort and I’m upset with us as coaches too.”

Article Continues Below

It has not been easy for Glenn in his first year as head coach. He's been through three different quarterbacks, and he had to fire defensive coordinator Steve Wilks just a few weeks ago. Most coaches who have had this kind of season usually don't make it to another season, but it looks like he'll survive, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“Aaron Glenn’s job is safe, and agents around the league are operating with the understanding that his position won’t be open. Woody Johnson and the Jets organization recognize this rebuild will take time,” Russini wrote to X.

It will be interesting to see what changes the Jets decide to make after the season is over, but there's no doubt they have to get better talent on the team if they want to compete. Glenn will also have to find ways to improve his coaching staff, especially if he's calling them out after a loss.