Las Vegas Raiders Maxx Crosby was all set to be traded to the Baltimore Ravens before the deal fell through. Now, new Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak will get an opportunity to work with the star pass rusher.

Kubiak is still getting settled into his first head coaching job at the NFL level. But he knows having Crosby back only enhances his chances of success. He reacted accordingly when general manager John Spytek informed him of the Ravens decision, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN.

“We got Maxx back? You're kidding me, that's great,” Kubiak said of his initial reaction. “You got anything else you want to talk about? Our team just got better.”

The Ravens pulled out of the deal due to medical reasonings, meaning the Raiders first need to ensure that Crosby is healthy enough to play. But at the same time, it seems unlikely a team will be willing to offer the two first-round picks Baltimore did. Perhaps the Raiders are blown away by another offer and decide to move Crosby…again. For now though, he remains in Las Vegas' building.

Which Kubiak is clearly excited about. He knows getting the Raiders back on track will be a difficult task. But having a guy with five Pro Bowl nominations, 164 quarterback hits and 69.5 sacks over his seven years with the team is a good place to start.

Crosby's status throughout the offseason will be put under a microscope after the failed trade. But Kubiak is at least acting like he expects him still to be in Las Vegas come Week 1.