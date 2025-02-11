When the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers departed from one another, some of the reasons go further than the gridiron. Even though the team had a rocky 2024 season, Rodgers still performed well, but it was his weekly appearances on the Pat McAfee Show that sealed the deal.

Every Tuesday, he would be a guest and divulge information about the status of the team. In his age 41 season, there wasn't much for him to lose. After all, there were plenty of factors relating to mismanagement. From head coach Robert Saleh being fired, as well as general manager Joe Douglas, it was a cluster.

Either way, The Athletic's NFL insider, Dianna Russini, explained what she heard from inside sources about the Jets wanting to move on from Rodgers.

“I was told that when they had conversations with Aaron Rodgers about what the future would look like, if you’re going to be part of this team you’re going to attend all of training camp,” Russini said. “You’re not going to do Pat McAfee interviews anymore. So they were really trying to change the way….

“They had a conversation with him of, if you were to stay here, here is how we would want it to be. So this to me is Aaron Glenn getting control back.”

The Jets didn't want Aaron Rodgers to be a part of the Pat McAfee Show

While being a guest on a show isn't bad, Rodgers revealed information that could've been kept within the confines of the team. Many fans appreciated his transparency, but others did not. For instance, Rodgers joked on the show about Jets owner Woody Johnson and his sons.

He said that his sons were running the show, something that sparked reactions everywhere. Plus, Rodgers made his comments about Johnson public. That feeling was reciprocated, as the Jets owner was brutally honest when asked if Rodgers would return.

It's safe to say that the quarterback likes being a part of McAfee's show. His insight, analysis, and everything else makes people tune in every week. Regardless of his aspirations, it's clear that the franchise didn't like it. Wherever Rodgers will sign with next, having the McAfee Show will likely be a part of that deal.

Either way, it will only encourage Rodgers to go on the show. He can share his perception with the rest of the football world. No matter what, he'll be entering free agency but could remain on the show, even in the offseason.