The New York Jets are making wholesale changes after their letdown 2024 campaign. It remains to be seen whether replacing Aaron Rodgers at quarterback will be one of them. Speaking to the New York Post's Brian Costello on Monday, owner Woody Johnson said the team is focused on finding its next general manager and head coach, who will decide the team's direction at quarterback.

“From a numbers standpoint, he did OK, except for the most important number — winning games,” Johnson said of Rodgers' play this season. “But that’s going to be up to the coach. The coach will have to decide what the quarterback situation is. That’s going to be a very important job for the General Manager and the coach — what do we want and when do we get it and what’s our timeline. Where does Aaron Rodgers fit into that?”

The Jets posted a 5-12 record with Rodgers, who was recovering from an Achilles tear, under center.

Aaron Rodgers faces uncertain future with Jets after letdown season

On the surface, Rodgers' numbers this season look respectable. The veteran signal-caller completed 63.0 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. However, he could not push the ball downfield at his accustomed level, posting a 6.9 average depth of target, ranking 36th among 47 quarterbacks with at least 50 pass attempts this season, per nfelo.com.

Rodgers ranked 25th in QBR (48.2) among the NFL's starting quarterbacks. Following a letdown season, the 41-year-old is unsure what his Jets' future holds.

“We'll have the conversations in the next few days,” the quarterback said following Sunday's season finale. “Whatever happens out of there, I don't know if anything will be definitive coming out of those. But I just need some time away to think about my future in the game, and my future here if they want me to be a part of the next phase or if they're ready to move on. Either way, I'm thankful for my two years here.”

“Truthfully, I don't know [if I'll be back]… It feels good to be able to do some of the things last five or six weeks I knew I was capable of doing even at 40, 41… But either way, I won't be upset or offended, whatever they decide to do — if they want to move on, if I still want to play. And if not, I'll let them know at some point if that's the case.”

While it remains to be seen how New York will proceed at quarterback, the team has a financial incentive to cut ties with Rodgers this offseason. If the Jets cut Rodgers before June 1, they would have $49 million in dead money next season, according to Over the Cap. However, if they designate the move as a post-June 1 cut, they would incur $14 million in dead money in 2025 and $35 million in 2026.

If they let Rodgers play out 2025 and then part ways next offseason, his contract will void and they will incur a $63 million cap hit in 2026.