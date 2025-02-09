Aaron Rodgers came to the New York Jets with the hope of turning this perennially struggling team into a consistent winner that had a legitimate chance to win a championship. After two years with the team, it appears that Rodgers' tenure with the Jets is over.

The Jets have declined to comment after veteran NFL insider Jay Glazer reported that the Jets have decided to move on from Rodgers. Normally, when a definitive report like the one that Glazer made hits the airwaves, a team will deny it quickly if it is incorrect. The Jets are not doing that, and it seems quite logical that new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn would like to start his time as the team's sideline leader with a new — and almost certainly younger quarterback under center.

The Jets have had recent discussions with Rodgers at the team's New Jersey headquarters during the week, per Jets beat reporter Rich Cimini. The terms of a possible departure with the organization are likely to be among the subjects that the team and the quarterback discussed.

Rodgers has been with the Jets since the start of the 2023 season. However, his first season with the team came to an abrupt halt when Rodgers tore his Achilles in the first quarter of the team's season-opening game. As a result, his time with the Jets was limited to one season

Rodgers puts together decent numbers in 2024, but Jets continue to lose

The 41-year-old Rodgers faced a difficult recovery from his Achilles injury the previous year, but he demonstrated that he was healthy enough to fill New York's QB1 position at the start of the year.

Rodgers had been one of the game's most accurate and dangerous quarterbacks during his 18-year run with the Packers. While some of his athletic skills had diminished, he demonstrated solid skills with the Jets. He completed 368 of 584 passes for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdownsand 11 interceptions.

Rodgers completed 63.0 percent of his passes, but much of the Rodgers' magic that had been a part of the quarterback's game in Green Bay was missing. During his run with the Packers, Rodgers would often come through with his biggest plays when the game was on the line and that would allow his team to come through on the winning side.

That was no longer the case while he wore a Jets uniform. His decent numbers did not seem to help the team change its fortunes, as the Jets finished the season with a 5-12 record.