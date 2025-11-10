The New York Giants made the decision to fire head coach Brian Daboll after another blown lead, and their next steps will be trying to find a successor when the season ends. As for ownership, they will not speak publicly about the firing of Daboll anytime soon, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

“Told that there are no plans to make ownership or Joe Schoen available for interviews this week. So the statement released earlier will stand for ownership. No word on when we’ll hear from Schoen on the firing of the head coach he brought with him to New York,” Duggan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Giants president John Mara and chairman Steve Tisch wrote a statement following the news of the firing.

“We spoke this morning about the direction of our franchise on the field, and we have decided that, at this time, it is in our best interest to make a change at the head coaching position,” Mara and Tisch said in a joint statement. “The past few seasons have been nothing short of disappointing, and we have not met our expectations for this franchise. We understand the frustrations of our fans, and we will work to deliver a significantly improved product.

“We appreciate Coach Daboll for his contributions to our organization. We wish the Daboll family all the best in the future.”

The Giants had gotten off to a 2-8 start for the third straight season, and it's no surprise that they parted ways with Daboll. Their loss against the Bears was the fourth time this season that they blew a double-digit lead, and Jaxson Dart was once again evaluated for a concussion.

For now, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will serve as the interim head coach, and he may end up being on the list of candidates that they choose from in the offseason if he proves that he can lead the team for the rest of the season.