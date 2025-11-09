The New York Jets shocked the NFL by going on a fire sale on Tuesday. Many thought this could signal bigger changes in New York, including a potential change at the quarterback position. The Jets have finally made their decisions just hours before kickoff for Week 10.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn kept his decision about the team's starting quarterback “a secret” up until Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

New York will keep Justin Fields as their starting quarterback, with Tyrod Taylor as his backup.

Glenn wanted to keep this decision a secret, but Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports first reported Fields as a starter on Saturday.

Either way, the Jets seem set to roll with Fields ahead of an important game against the Browns.

Fields had his best game of the season in New York's Week 8 win against Cincinnati. He threw for 244 passing yards and one touchdown to help get the Jets their first win of the Glenn era.

Hopefully he picks up right where he left off.

Did Jets' trade deadline fire sale impact Aaron Glenn, Darren Mougey's future?

The Jets made the bold decision to bet on the future, which prompted Tuesday's fire sale.

But will that decision have consequences for Glenn or GM Darren Mougey? NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that both are still in good standing after the trade deadline.

“Yet the job of head coach Aaron Glenn, no doubt, became more difficult,” Rapoport wrote on Saturday. “Which raised the question: How will the status of Glenn, leader of the 1-7 Jets, be affected by the trades? Sources paint a clear picture for Gang Green: It won't. In other words, there are no plans for a one-and-done result. Glenn was in lock-step with Mougey on each move, with the idea that they would continue to build the roster based on their joint vision going forward.”

New York will have an opportunity to completely rebuild their roster in Glenn's image. That should give Jets fans plenty of reason for optimism moving forward.

But the Jets need to focus on finishing the regular season before answering any of these offseason questions.

Jets vs. Browns kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.