The New York Jets got a big win after Tuesday's fire sale at the trade deadline. New York beat Cleveland 27-20 to give the Jets their second win of the season. Unfortunately, the Jets may be without one offensive player moving forward just as they started figuring themselves out.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport gave a brief update on Garrett Wilson's knee injury after he reaggravated it on Sunday.

“It was an impressive win, especially when you consider what they went through, what they put themselves through, the last week with all the trades,” Rapoport said on Monday via Good Morning Football. “Still came out with the W, but Garrett Wilson came out with a reaggravation of that knee injury. Remember, it started as a hyperextended knee and a subsequent ligament issue with that knee. Missed a couple of games, came back, now out again.”

Rapoport also openly wondered if Wilson will miss time after tweaking his knee once again.

“You do wonder if he's going to miss some time,” Rapoport concluded. “Just to get fully, fully healed. But likely going to have tests to determine that later today.”

Jets fans should keep their eyes peeled for an update early this week.

Garrett Wilson dropped “trust” reaction to Jets' trade deadline fire sale

Wilson is not letting New York's fire sale bother him.

The wide receiver dropped an honest take about last week's excitement on Thursday.

“I wake up in the morning, if my name ain’t in the news — cool. If it is, we gonna figure it out. I don’t worry about anything, I just go to work. I truly believe you train and approach every day like you replaceable as hell. And that’s just the way I see it,” Wilson said via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Wilson added that he has trust in the vision of New York's braintrust to turn the organization around.

“I gotta do my job. I get paid to catch passes, block, help my teammates out and make plays. They get paid to do that … they have a vision. I don’t get paid to have a vision, they do. They got one and I’ve got to trust them,” Wilson added.

But for now, Wilson just needs to focus on getting his knee healthy as soon as possible.

Next up for the Jets is a Week 11 matchup against the mighty Patriots.