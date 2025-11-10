The New York Jets have won two straight games, but are losing star receiver Garrett Wilson for some time due to a knee sprain. Wilson began the season on fire, catching four touchdown passes from quarterbacks Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor. Wilson caught 36 passes for 395 yards as well. In the win against the Browns, he did not catch a pass on three targets before leaving the game with a knee sprain.

After the latest update was released, it seems Wilson will miss 3-4 weeks.

“Bad news for the Jets offense: WR Garrett Wilson is expected to miss at least 3-4 weeks with a knee sprain, source says. Good news is no surgery, just rehab.”

The Jets started the season 0-7 but have won two straight games. A lot of the Jets' losses have been by one-score games, so it is not like the Jets are “another bad team.” They are a team that struggled to finish and win games. That has not been the case in the last two games. The Jets have scored 68 points in two games, and the offense looks competitive. Losing Wilson is not going to be a good thing, but New York has both of their wins without him, really.

Isaiah Williams had himself a day against the Cleveland Browns. He returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown after his teammate Kene Nwangwu returned a kickoff for 99 yards for a score as well. Williams only has four receptions on the season, but he could become a role player on this team with Wilson out. There aren't many options at receiver for this team.