While the New York Jets prepare for their game against the Patriots, the status of receiver Garrett Wilson is up in the air. And head coach Aaron Glenn refused to answer questions about Wilson’s injury.

Glenn got a little salty about the situation, according to a post on X by Ari Meirov.

“#Jets HC Aaron Glenn didn’t want to discuss injuries today after ESPN’s

@RichCimini reported yesterday that Garrett Wilson would miss at least 3–4 weeks with a knee injury.

“Rich has all the answers. You can get it from him.”

Glenn flat-out refused to get past his distaste for Cimini’s report.

“I’m going to pass on talking about injuries,” Glenn said. “You guys have been hearing it from me. But now since we’re just reporting stuff that I haven’t said, then maybe you should ask [Cimini].”

Jets WR Garrett Wilson should miss time

If you buy into Cimini’s report, Wilson won’t play for the foreseeable future, according to ESPN.

“New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is expected to miss at least three to four weeks with a right knee sprain, a source told ESPN on Monday,” Cimini wrote.

Cimini reported that Wilson spent time on an exercise bike after the game, and Glenn wanted to defer to the doctors.

“I want to see exactly what the docs say before I stamp anything as far as that,” Glenn said. “But usually when you have that situation, adrenaline is going during the game. But after the game, everything kind of slows down. Again, I want to see what the docs say.”

It has been a tough season for Wilson, who reached 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons. Through seven games, Wilson has 36 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns.

Part of the problem for Wilson has been the play of quarterback Justin Fields. He threw for only 54 yards in Sunday’s win over the Browns. It was the second straight win for the Jets, and came after they jettisoned a pair of key defensive players in trades.