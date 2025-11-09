The New York Jets have struggled to score this season. New York was able to get an offensive score on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, in a very rare feat.

“And the Jets score a TD … on offense. For real. Hall takes a screen and burns rubber to the end zone. Fields walloped on the play,” ESPN's Rich Cimini posted to X, formerly Twitter.

It was one of the most explosive plays of the season for New York.

Breece Hall BREAKS LOOSE for the TD 💨 Jets take the lead again!pic.twitter.com/msz5zHupvq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Jets got some tough injury news in the game. Garrett Wilson is questionable to return after getting hurt, per the New York Post. Jets fans are breathing a sigh of relief the team was still able to post some offense, even without Wilson.

Jets quarterback Justin Fields was struggling once again, before he finally was able to connect with Hall on that touchdown play.

“Justin Fields had 12 yards passing before that play,” Browns reporter Scott Petrak posted to X.

The Jets scored kick and punt return touchdowns in the first quarter of the game. It has truly been a bonkers day for New York's AFC team. The Jets are just 1-7 on the season.

Jets are trying to salvage a truly disappointing season

New York lost the first seven games of its season. The Jets truly have looked woeful on offense, under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn.

The team's offensive struggles were on full display when the squad played in Europe earlier this season. In a meeting against the Denver Broncos, New York managed -10 passing yards. It was the worst display of passing offense in the NFL in more than 20 years.

That was bad enough for Jets fans to stomach, but then things got even worse. New York traded defensive stars Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner before the league trade deadline, respectively. Gardner went to the Indianapolis Colts, while Williams was dealt to the Dallas Cowboys. Breece Hall spoke out on social media in frustration, before deleting those posts.

The Jets are just 1-7 on the year, before playing Cleveland Sunday. New York's only win of the season was against the Cincinnati Bengals.