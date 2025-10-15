Seven weeks into the 2025 NFL season, some teams are planning for the postseason, while others are already onto the 2025 NFL Draft. The New York Jets fall into the latter category, and as draft gurus start their next round of mocks, at least one has Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza heading to the Big Apple to replace Justin Fields next season.

“The Jets are 0-6, and their offense is among the NFL's worst. Justin Fields hasn't worked out to this point, and New York needs more than just a franchise quarterback. It needs a jolt of optimism,” Mel Kiper Jr. writes for ESPN. “Mendoza is a decisive pocket passer who has impressed this season after transferring to Indiana from Cal, throwing 17 touchdown passes to two interceptions with a QBR of 84.2 that ranks seventh in the FBS. His ability to throw precise, on-time passes suits a Jets offense that is predicated on timing and accuracy.”

It's no surprise that Kiper has the Jets taking a QB at the top of the draft. Fields hasn't won a game yet and has the fewest passing yards (799) of any signal-caller who's started four or more games this season.

What is a bit of a shock is that Fernando Mendoza is now pegged to be the top pick.

Article Continues Below

The Indiana quarterback is having an incredible season, leading the Hoosiers to a 6-0 record and a No. 3 ranking after their victory over Oregon. Mendoza has a 71.2% completion rate, 1,423 passing yards, a Big Ten-leading 17 touchdown passes, and just two interceptions. He's also run for 133 yards and two scores.

Ahead of the current season, the Cal transfer was not a contender for the top spot in 2026 NFL Mock Drafts.

Names like Arch Manning, LaNorris Sellers, Garrett Nussmeier, Drew Allar, Cade Klubnik, and Drew Allar were all potential first-round picks in the preseason. Now, after injuries and performance struggles, many of these college QBs have either fallen down draft boards, dropped out of the first round, or will likely decide to stay in school another season.

In addition to Mendoza, Kiper has Oregon's Dante Moore going No. 3 to the Cleveland Browns, South Carolina's Sellers going No. 9 to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Alabama's Ty Simpson going No. 30 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.