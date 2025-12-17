The New York Jets continued their downward spiral with a brutal 48-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. The dismal showing got defensive coordinator Steve Wilks fired as New York fell to 3-11 in Aaron Glenn’s debut season.

The Jets are once again focused on the future in an ongoing attempt to rebuild their roster. And on Wednesday, the team announced it signed tight end Jeremy Ruckert to a two-year, $10 million extension. The fourth-year veteran was in the final season of his rookie deal.

“It’s the ultimate blessing…. I live a dream every day. I get to put on this uniform and run out of the locker room for a team I used to sit in the stands and watch,” Ruckert said, per the Jets’ official X account.

Jets extend TE Jeremy Ruckert with two-year deal

“I never take it lightly. I play every single snap with that sense of pride and passion because I’m just living the dream,” Ruckert added. “So to get the support and commitment from them to keep me here for another couple years and build this thing is something that I really appreciate and, like I said, don’t take lightly at all.”

The Jets selected Ruckert in the third round of the 2022 draft out of Ohio State. The Long Island native is an outspoken life-long fan of the team. Now he’ll stay in New York through the 2027 season.

The Jets drafted fellow tight end Mason Taylor in the second round this year. The rookie earned the starting job but Ruckert has put together his best offensive season as a backup. Ruckert has posted career-high marks in receptions (20), yards (163) and touchdowns (1). He’ll draw his second straight start on Sunday, filling in for an injured Taylor.

New York also signed impending free-agent Josh Myers to a two-year, $11 million extension. The Jets picked up the veteran center on a one-year deal over the offseason.

New York is tied for the second-worst record in the league at 3-11. The team takes on the 4-10 New Orleans Saints on Sunday in a game that could have a significant impact on the draft order in 2026. Undrafted free agent Brady Cook will make his second career start against the Saints in Week 16.