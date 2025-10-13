The disastrous start to the Aaron Glenn/Justin Fields era has made New York Jets fans yearn for the halcyon days of Robert Saleh’s run with Zach Wilson. The Jets dropped to 0-6 on the season after an embarrassing showing against the Denver Broncos in London. Fields was incomprehensibly bad, taking nine sacks and recording -10 passing yards in the 13-11 loss.

Fields’ inability to move the offense directly led to the Jets’ defeat in a two point game. But Glenn flat out refused to even consider benching the fifth-year quarterback. It’s a decision that proved costly, according to Boomer Esiason.

“They should have benched [Fields] yesterday at halftime. Put Tyrod Taylor in the game for the second half,” the former Jets QB said, per the Up & Adams Show. “He mentally locked up yesterday for some reason, and I don’t know why. Only they know why. But that was when Aaron Glenn, if they were going to win a game, it would’ve been yesterday had he changed the quarterback.”

Jets fall to 0-6 with disheartening Week 6 loss

The Jets finally recorded a turnover in Week 6 after becoming the first team in NFL history to start a season 0-5 with zero turnovers. New York’s struggling defense played well against the Broncos, holding Denver to 256 total yards and 13 points.

The Jets, however, were unable to capitalize on the strong performance due to the offense’s no-show. Fields continued holding the ball for an eternity and the Broncos’ elite pass rush overwhelmed the embattled QB. Denver sacked Fields nine times for 55 yards, obliterating New York’s passing game.

Still, Glenn doubled down on his decision not to bench Fields. “Listen, I didn’t think he was bad at all. I actually thought he did some pretty good things,” Glenn said, referring to the quarterback’s first four starts.

Fields has flashed at times in his first year with the Jets. He leads the NFL in QB rushing yards (235) and he’s yet to throw an interception this season. However, he’s taken 19 sacks in five starts. That’s second in the league behind rookie signal caller Cam Ward, who’s been sacked 25 times in six starts.

More importantly, Fields hasn’t been able to consistently move the Jets’ offense. And his struggles were front-and-center in New York’s abysmal Week 6 loss.