On Sunday, the New York Jets dropped to 3-11 on the 2025 NFL season with a blowout road loss at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars. This campaign has been a disaster for the Jets overall, with the team becoming major sellers at the recent trade deadline by dealing away both Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams.

With all of the team's struggles this year, many are wondering what the future holds for head coach Aaron Glenn, and recently, NFL insider Mike Florio of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk provided the latest intel in that department.

“…He's three weeks away from possibly being done as the New York Jets' head coach,” said Florio, per Jake Asman on X, formerly Twitter. “…I think there's a chance that Aaron Glenn's going to be one and done. We'll see what the Jets do.”

Of course, no one was expecting the Jets to be Super Bowl contenders heading into this season after parting ways with Aaron Rodgers and numerous other key players of the offseason, but it's safe to say that fans were expecting a bit more than what they've been subjected to so far.

At this point, the most valuable thing that the Jets have left to play for this year is draft positioning, which might not line up with Glenn's desire to win games down the stretch in order to prove that he is worthy of the job. Making matters worse is that the 2026 NFL Draft isn't necessarily expected to be loaded with star talent at the top.

In any case, the Jets will next take the field on Sunday afternoon for a road game against the New Orleans Saints. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 pm ET.