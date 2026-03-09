On Monday morning, the New York Jets opted to shake things up by trading a future draft pick in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Miami Dolphins, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Jets will also reportedly sign Fitzpatrick to a three-year, $40 million deal after the trade goes through, per Schefter.

Many thought that a Fizpatrick trade from the Dolphins would not materialize this offseason, just a year after they first acquired him from the Pittsburgh Steelers. One of those people was Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald.

Now, ESPN NFL insider Rich Cimini has taken to X, formerly Twitter, to roast Kelly for the gaffe.

Fitzpatrick figures to give the Jets a stabilizing presence in the defensive backfield, which is one of the many areas of concern on the roster heading into the 2026 season.

The Jets parted ways with arguably their best two defensive players at the trade deadline last year, having sent pass rusher Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys, and star cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts, getting packages largely based around future assets in return.

The Jets also recently traded pass rusher Jermaine Johnson II to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for T'Vondre Sweat, reuniting Johnson II with his old New York coach, Robert Saleh, in the process.

Overall, the Jets are widely expected to once again be in rebuilding mode heading into next season. The biggest question still on the roster is what the team will choose to do about the quarterback decision, after the Justin Fields experiment crashed and burned last year. New York owns the number two overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

In any case, the NFL free agency period is slated to open up on March 11, while the NFL Draft is set to take place in late April.