The 2025 NFL season has started rough for the New York Jets, especially on defense. They must turn things around on the unit because things quickly spiraled. This week, they get a significant boost to their defense back with Jermaine Johnson expected to be back after he missed the last three games due to injury. One player does not change a defense, but it can only help.

Johnson has missed the last three games due to an ankle injury, but is expected to play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jets are the last remaining winless team in the NFL, and if Johnson can give them a spark, that would be huge.

Johnson also revealed on Friday, before leaving for London on Monday night, that the defensive players met to discuss the issues that have plagued them, a sign of heightened urgency.

“Everybody was on the same page,” Johnson told reporters in London. “We have to be better. We can't be the reason we lose. That can't happen. We have too much talent.

“Coach AG (Aaron Glenn) has had our back regarding how he runs this thing, instilling a certain culture here. We have to have his back by putting a good product out there. That's our job. We definitely take full accountability.”

The Jets' poor start to the season even prompted defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to say the team has “probably the worst defense in the league.” The return of Jermaine Johnson and a player-only meeting are two keys they hope will help turn things around.

The defense is weighing the Jets down. They are the first team in NFL history not to have any takeaways through five games, and they're allowing 31.4 points per game.

Johnson might be rusty because he hasn't played much football recently. After a career-high 7.5 sacks in 2023, which earned him a Pro Bowl spot, he missed the final 15 games last season with a torn Achilles. Then, he made it back for this season , but injured his ankle in Week 2.