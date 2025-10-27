The New York Jets were the last winless team in the NFL, but they finally got on the board on Sunday with a dramatic 39-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. 2025 has been a tumultuous season for Justin Fields as the new quarterback in the Big Apple, but he showed out on Sunday.

After being benched in Week 7 against the Panthers, Fields tore up the Cincinnati defense in Week 8. He completed 21-of-32 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown while running for 31 yards on 11 carries. It was easily his best performance of the season after coming over to the Jets in free agency, but head coach Aaron Glenn knows that the Ohio State product still has room to grow and improve.

"he played the game exactly like we see him playing to win the game" Coach Glenn on Justin Fields' performance yesterday pic.twitter.com/K05ZBsyQaz — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 27, 2025

“He played the game exactly like we see him playing for us to win the game,” Glenn said. “I would say that. There are still some things within that game that he knows he has to improve on, and that's gonna be every game. We're always gonna be critical of ourselves. I'm always gonna be critical, offense, defense, special teams, things that I think we can get better at. But he did a really good job for us yesterday.”

Fields was benched for Tyrod Taylor during a 13-6 loss to the Carolina Panthers, but Taylor came down with an injury that kept him out of the Bengals game. Fields also took some heat during the week from Jets owner Woody Johnson as well, but he didn't let that deter him from having a great game on Sunday.

Now, Glenn has a tough decision to make at quarterback if Taylor is back healthy. Does he go with the veteran who replaced Fields, or stick with the hot hand after the former Bears starter rebounded in Week 8?

He will have some time to make that decision, as the Jets are off in Week 9 before hosting the Cleveland Browns in Week 10 coming out of the bye week.