Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell keeps in touch with his past colleagues. This was no different when he saw Aaron Glenn obtain his first head coaching win with the New York Jets in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season.

Glenn and the Jets were 0-7 going into the week, having gone through multiple heartbreakers in that stretch. Despite this, they persevered with a comeback to stun the Cincinnati Bengals 39-38 on the road for their first win of the year.

Campbell kept tabs on how Glenn was doing at New York, messaging his former defensive coordinator on the achievement. He stated as much during a press conference, per reporter Nolan Bianchi.

“That was good to see. … To get that first win, it's a good feeling. Happy for all those guys,” Campbell said.

What lies ahead for Aaron Glenn, Jets

It's clear that Dan Campbell continues to have major respect for Aaron Glenn. He understood the ups and downs during his first year as a head coach, being proud of his colleague for earning his first win with the Jets.

Justin Fields has had inconsistent displays throughout his starts but turned a corner in the team's win over the Bengals. He completed 21 passes out of 32 attempts for 244 yards and a touchdown while adding 31 yards after 11 rushes.

Breece Hall had his best performance of the season to date. He had 18 of the team's 37 rushes for 133 yards and two touchdowns while throwing a four-yard touchdown pass himself. It's clear that the squad's best players are starting to make progress as they get through the hardships of a difficult start to the season.

New York has a 1-7 record at the moment, being at the bottom of the AFC East Division standings. They trail the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots in that order. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at the 15th spot as they are only above the Tennessee Titans.

The Jets will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They are on a bye next week but will resume play when they host the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. ET.