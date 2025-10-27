The New York Jets got their first win of the 2025 season on Sunday. New York pulled off an impressive fourth-quarter comeback to defeat Cincinnati 39-38. Does this mean that the questions surrounding New York's quarterback position will be put to bed?

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn did not commit to QB Justin Fields as the team's starter in Week 10 heading into their bye week.

“Listen, I have time to make that decision,” Glenn said on Monday, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Glenn did tell reporters that he was very pleased with how Fields managed Sunday's win against the Bengals.

It made no sense for Glenn to make a declaration one way or another before New York's bye week. Still, the lack of an update leaves the situation surrounding Fields murky for at least the next week.

The mobile quarterback went 21-of-32 passing for 244 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. He also added 11 carries for 31 rushing yards.

Fields succeeded against a lowly Bengals defense, but he will need to improve in future weeks if he wants to keep the starting job.

Jets' Aaron Glenn still sees room for improvement with Justin Fields despite Week 8 victory

The Jets will be looking for more of the same from Fields after their bye week.

Glenn praised Fields for getting the team's first win on Sunday. But he also noted that Fields still has plenty of room for improvement.

“He played the game exactly like we see him playing for us to win the game,” Glenn said. “I would say that. There are still some things within that game that he knows he has to improve on, and that's gonna be every game. We're always gonna be critical of ourselves. I'm always gonna be critical, offense, defense, special teams, things that I think we can get better at. But he did a really good job for us yesterday.”

It will be interesting to see how the Jets handle their quarterback situation throughout the rest of the season.

If Fields is not up to the task, the Jets can always go back to Tyrod Taylor.

New York has extra time to make up their minds about Fields. And to prepare for their Week 10 matchup against the Browns.