The New York Jets picked up their first win of the season on Sunday, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 39-38. Justin Fields led three touchdown drives, with two made two-point conversions, in the fourth quarter to secure the win. The Jets picked up the win with heavy hearts, learning of the passing of Nick Mangold just hours before the game. Mangold's former teammate, Damien Woody, was one of many to take to social media to remember the center.

“For #74 🙏🏿,” Woody posted on social media after the win. When Mangold's passing was announced on Sunday morning, Woody responded, “My brother! This cuts deep man 😭.”

The Jets drafted Mangold in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. Woody joined him on a five-year free-agency contract before the 2008 season, creating one of the league's best offensive lines. A torn Achilles shortened Woody's career. He spent his final three seasons with the Jets, tearing his Achilles in the win over the Indianapolis Colts in the 2010 Wild Card Round.

Mangold continued to be a cornerstone of the Jets through the 2016 season. During his decade with the Jets, Mangold was a first-team All-Pro selection three times and named to seven Pro Bowls. A recent inductee to the Jets' Ring of Honor, Mangold is one of the best offensive linemen in team history.

While there is just one carryover from Mangold's playing days on the current Jets' team, kicker Nick Folk, the team pulled off a win in his memory on Sunday.

“The same day that Jet legend Nick Mangold dies; the Jets get their first win. Mangold was born in Centerville, Ohio, 45 miles from Cincinnati,” former NY GM Mike Tannenbaum posted on social media.

Nick Mangold passed away from complications with kidney disease on Saturday. He was just 41 years old.