The New York Jets had been through week after week of losing football through the first seven games of the season. It didn't look much better in Week 8 as they found themselves on the wrong end of a 31-16 deficit after three quarters. It appeared their their eighth loss of the season was an inevitability.

But beleaguered quarterback Justin Fields was having none of it. He led the Jets to three touchdowns in the fourth quarter and they were able to register a 39-38 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals for the team's first win of the season.

Breece Hall ran five yards over left guard for the first touchdown and Fields followed with a two-point conversion run. After the Bengals scored to restore a two touchdown lead, Fields led the Jets on 5-play, 60-yard drive that culminated with Hall's 27-yard TD run. The quarterback then hit Isaiah Davis with a pass for another successful tw0-point conversion. The Jets completed the comeback when Hall threw an option pass for a TD to tight end Mason Taylor.

Fields completed 21 of 32 passes for 244 yards with a touchdown and he did not throw an interception. The quarterback was emotional after the game because of the difficulties and criticism both he and the team had endured.

“I’m going to get pretty vulnerable right here,” Fields said. “This week, I found myself in my closet, crying on the ground, laying down. Not because of the hardships, not because of the troubles. I received support from my teammates and my family and never lost faith.”

Struggling Jets offense comes through with sensational effort

The Jets have struggled to put points on the board and move the ball consistently this season. However, they were able to reverse that form against the Bengals.

New York had a 502-398 advantage in total yards, and the running game was dynamic. The Jets had 254 yards on the ground, and that allowed them to dominate the time of possession. Hall had a sensational effort for head coach Aaron Glenn, gaining 133 yards on 18 carries and scoring two TDs while passing for another. Hall averaged 7.4 yards per carry.