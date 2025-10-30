As the NFL trade deadline approaches on November 4, the New York Jets are beginning to define which players they’re unwilling to move. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, several key contributors are off-limits despite the team’s disappointing 1-7 start.

Breer discussed the Jets’ approach during the latest episode of The MMQB podcast, noting that while a few players could be moved at the right price, others remain firmly unavailable.

“I think the Jets have some interesting names. I think the Jets it would take a lot to get Breece Hall out of there. Maybe a day two pick. Which is a lot, but he's a really good player. He's also in a contract year,” Breer said. “I don’t think they trade Will McDonald. I think that's off the table. Quinnen Williams off the table. Jermaine Johnson, Quincy Williams. I think there are some names there that would be available though at the right price. So I think they would look at Jermaine Johnson. They would look at Quincy Williams.”

Breer’s comments highlight the balance the Jets face between maintaining foundational pieces and evaluating trade offers that could accelerate a potential reset. Running back Breece Hall, in particular, has been the subject of recent speculation as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano recently addressed Hall’s situation, suggesting that New York’s stance may be shifting as the deadline nears.

“This one felt like a slam dunk for most of the season, but it has started to sound a little murkier over the past week,” Graziano wrote earlier this week. “Hall is not under contract for next season, and the Jets have a pair of young running backs they like in Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.”

Breece Hall’s standout play strengthens Jets’ case to keep him amid trade speculation

Graziano added that the team may be hesitant to move Hall unless the right offer surfaces.

“The fact is, there's a price for almost everything, and if a team gives the Jets a strong enough offer for Hall, they would probably take it,” Graziano continued. “But a couple of weeks ago, I would have expected them to deal Hall just to get something in return before he left as a free agent.”

Hall has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise difficult season. The 24-year-old has totaled 581 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 117 carries, averaging five yards per attempt across eight games. He’s also caught 21 passes for 178 yards, showcasing his dual-threat ability out of the backfield.

His best outing of the season came in Week 8, when he ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Mason Taylor during the Jets’ 39-38 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The performance snapped New York’s seven-game losing streak and reaffirmed Hall’s importance to the team’s offense.

With the trade deadline days away, the Jets appear unlikely to part ways with Hall, Quinnen Williams, Will McDonald, or other core players. Still, Breer’s comments suggest that names like Jermaine Johnson and Quincy Williams could generate interest if rival teams present strong enough offers.

The Jets are on a Week 9 bye before returning to action on November 9 against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium.