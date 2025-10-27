The New York Jets have finally won a game, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 39-38 in Week 8. At 1-7, the playoff drought is likely to continue, but the offense came alive on Sunday, which was much needed. After taking the week to decide on his starting quarterback, Jets coach Aaron Glenn went back to Justin Fields. But according to ESPN's Dan Graziano, that does not mean Fields is the starter moving forward.

“Cincinnati's defense is one of the most permissive in the league and a perfect spot for Fields to get right after a rough recent stretch,” Graziano wrote. “But the Jets have a bye next week before playing the Browns, who have one of the least permissive defenses in the league, led by a player, Myles Garrett, who sacked Drake Maye five times on Sunday. After that, the Jets get the Patriots, who excel at shutting down the run and forcing teams to pass — not the situation the Jets want Fields to be in.”

Graziano also points out the upcoming trade deadline as a reason that Fields' struggles may continue. The Jets are likely to trade Breece Hall, who was a dominant force in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Without his top running back and with Braelon Allen on IR, the running game will suffer. And when Fields has to pass, things have not gone well this year.

The Jets signed Fields to be their stopgap quarterback with the slight chance of a Daniel Jones or Sam Darnold rise from the ashes. That has not happened, which has fans considering college options at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft. Fields could tumble back to Earth coming out of the bye, assuming he gets the start against the Browns.

The Jets are on bye in Week 9 at 1-7 and currently own the second pick in the draft.