The New York Jets have some decisions to make during their bye week. Breece Hall has been one of the hottest names on the trade market before the NFL's trade deadline on November 4th. There has been plenty of speculation about a potential Hall trade, but it seems that perception may be changing.

ESPN's Dan Graziano weighed in on the situation on Wednesday. He started by acknowledging all of the momentum behind a potential Breece Hall trade.

“This one felt like a slam dunk for most of the season, but it has started to sound a little murkier over the past week,” Graziano wrote. “Hall is not under contract for next season, and the Jets have a pair of young running backs they like in Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.”

But that could be changing after Hall's incredible performance in Week 8.

Hall led the Jets to their first win of the Aaron Glenn era. He logged 18 carries for 133 rushing yards and two touchdown, as well as a game-winning touchdown pass.

Now Graziano is less certain that New York will trade him.

“The fact is, there's a price for almost everything, and if a team gives the Jets a strong enough offer for Hall, they would probably take it,” Graziano concluded. ” But a couple of weeks ago, I would have expected them to deal Hall just to get something in return before he left as a free agent.”

He even said it feels more likely that New York keeps Hall on a long-term contract than trading him.

Ultimately the Jets could still go either way here. But after Week 8, it seems more likely that he will remain a Jet at least past the trade deadline.

Jets won't commit to QB Justin Fields as Week 10 starter before bye week

Article Continues Below

The Jets also face an important decision at quarterback ahead of their next game in Week 10.

Head coach Aaron Glenn declined to name Justin Fields as the team's starting quarterback ahead of New York's bye week.

“Listen, I have time to make that decision,” Glenn said on Monday, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

It was smart for Glenn to defer his decision since Week 10 is still a ways away. But it is hard not to read into Glenn's words, as many NFL coaches have made similar comments before making a quarterback change.

If the Jets do move away from Fields, they'll likely give veteran Tyrod Taylor another chance.

Either way, New York has extra time to rest before their Week 10 matchup against the Browns.