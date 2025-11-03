The New York Jets' season has already gone off the rails. First-year Jets starter Justin Fields has fallen back into bad habits and is having a terrible season. The defense, which was expected to be competent, has really struggled. Even the injury bug has bitten New York at key positions, most notably with wide receiver Garrett Wilson going down in Week 6.

Wilson suffered a knee injury in the Jets' loss to the Denver Broncos. He then missed the next two weeks before the team's Week 9 bye.

But on Monday, Jets fans received some good news. Head coach Aaron Glenn told the media that he expects the wide receiver to practice this week, per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

Glenn did not detail how much he expects his Pro Bowl wideout to practice. Nevertheless, this is a positive sign. If the injury was more serious, knowing he had not played in three weeks, the team likely would have placed Wilson on injured reserve.

The Jets are 1-7 and at the bottom of the AFC East.

But if Wilson can return to the lineup, that offers whoever starts under center an alpha target. Fields was slated to be benched for the last game before veteran backup Tyrod Taylor suffered a knee injury of his own. That gave Fields another start, and he and the Jets' offense had their best showing of the year, beating the Cincinnati Bengals, 39-38, two weeks ago.

Glenn revealed that Taylor will be back at practice, as well as New York prepares to host the 2-6 Cleveland Browns. It is a winnable game, with the Jets favored by 1.5. However, the strength of the Browns lies in their defense.

Wilson, prior to being injured, had 36 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns. His presence would go a long way to helping win the team's second game.