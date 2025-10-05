The New York Jets lost to the Dallas Cowboys 37-22 on Sunday, falling to 0-5. For the second consecutive week, garbage time touchdowns made the final score less embarrassing for New York. Before Justin Fields threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns, they were down 30-6. Aaron Glenn is now the first rookie head coach in Jets history to start 0-5.

Aaron Glenn is the first Jets coach in team history to start his first season 0-5. For a franchise that has employed Rich Kotite and Adam Gase …

ESPN's Jets beat reporter Rich Cimini has been covering the team for decades. His recap of Sunday's game did not pull any punches.

“I’ve covered roughly 600 #Jets games. This was one of the 10 worst performances. It was Kotite-ian. Aaron Glenn’s team was ill-prepared and largely non-competitive. Outplayed and outcoached by a mediocre team that was missing 4/5th of OL. No plan on offense other than Hall between the tackles. Defense was pathetic. Poor tackling, no fire. Turned a former practice-squad WR (Flournoy) into a star. Wilks isn’t doing the job. No one is.”

Cimini also noted that the Jets are the first team in NFL history to start 0-5 without forcing a takeaway.

There has been no shortage of bad coaches in the long history of the Jets. Pete Carroll only lasted one season, Lou Holtz did not finish a 14-game 1976 campaign, and, of course, Adam Gase. But Glenn has done something no one else has while at the helm in New York. And if you are making bad history on the Jets, things are going really poorly.

The Jets have taken a stunning amount of pre-snap penalties this season and have struggled to get stops on defenses in key situations. They came close to beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, but all of the positives from that game were left back in September.

The Jets are 0-5 with a flight to London for a matchup against the Denver Broncos coming up next. Can they get the train on the tracks overseas?