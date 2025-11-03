The New York Jets enjoyed a bye week this week after finally picking up their first win of the season last Sunday on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Jets had been suffering through a disastrous season up to that point, and although things haven't exactly fully turned around, New York can now breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they won't be going 0-17.

There has been some controversy recently as to who would be the Jets' starting quarterback moving forward, as Justin Fields recently found himself benched for Tyrod Taylor, but did come back and play in the team's win over the Bengals.

Recently, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn gave an update on his state of mind amid that decision.

“Jets HC Aaron Glenn remains mum on who will be his starting QB Sunday vs. the Browns. He did tell reporters that Tyrod Taylor (knee) will be practicing this week,” reported Eric Allen of the Jets on X, formerly Twitter.

It's unlikely that either option will truly help turn the Jets' season around considering their record of 1-7, but New York would still like to put the best product on the field as possible for the second half of the season.

A rough season for the Jets

There is a school of thought in the Jets' fandom landscape that New York should perhaps try to lose as many games as possible moving forward in the hopes of securing the number one overall draft pick in 2026. The Jets haven't needed to try to do that so far this year, as they've been a disaster on both sides of the ball for the most part and remain one of three teams in the league with one win, alongside the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints.

In any case, the Jets will next take the field on Sunday at home against the Cleveland Browns in what could be a big contest from a draft positioning perspective. That game is slated to get underway at 1:00 PM ET.