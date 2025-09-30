Justin Fields joined Lamar Jackson in NFL history following his performance in the New York Jets' matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.

Fields returned to the field after suffering a concussion in the Jets' Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills. It forced him to miss Week 3 as he finally got back into action for Week 4.

The young quarterback didn't miss a step as he performed very well in the air and on the ground. He completed 20 passes out of 27 attempts for 226 yards and a touchdown while making seven rushes for 81 yards and a score himself.

His efforts made NFL history in the process, per reporter Dante Koplowitz-Fleming. He joined Jackson and Kordell Stewart as the only quarterbacks to have four 40-yard rushing touchdowns in their career.

“Justin Fields has four rushing touchdowns of 40+ yards in his career, tied with Lamar Jackson and Kordell Stewart for the most by any QB in NFL history,” Koplowitz-Fleming wrote.

How Justin Fields, Jets played against Dolphins

Despite Justin Fields' incredibly versatile efforts, it wasn't enough as the Jets lost 27-21 to the Dolphins. They remain in search of their first win of the 2025 NFL season.

New York had underwhelming displays in the second and third quarters, losing 21-10 to Miami in this span. Even though they fought back in the fourth quarter, the hosts made key plays down the stretch to fend off the Jets' rally.

Breece Hall was active in running and catching throughout the game. He attempted 14 rushes for 81 yards while recording five receptions for 30 yards. However, New York lost Braelon Allen due to injury, seeing his night end with four carries for 26 yards.

The receivers benefitted from Fields' presence, seeing three players make five or more catches, including Hall. Garrett Wilson led the way with six receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown, while Mason Taylor caught five passes for 65 yards.

The Jets will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET.