On Sunday afternoon, the New York Jets took the field at home vs the Carolina Panthers in search of their first win of the season. It's been an abysmal first six weeks for the Jets, who have found a variety of ways to disappoint their fans en route to being the only winless team left in the NFL.

A scary moment occurred during the first half on Sunday against Carolina, as quarterback Justin Fields ran the ball then made a slide, after which Panthers defender Nick Scott dove into him, drawing a penalty in the process.

Fields' Jets teammates quickly stepped in to defend their quarterback, starting a scuffle on the field, which drew more laundry from the officials.

(video via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter).

Justin Fields just took a massive hit on a run and his teammates stood up for him. Tyrod Taylor is in the game now. pic.twitter.com/wv5sQm3prb — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Some noted that Fields' slide came extremely late, meaning that Scott almost had no option other than to either make the hit, or get out of the way and potentially let the quarterback run a lot further. However, Fields' Jets teammates were not entirely receptive to that logic in the moments after the collision.

Meirov noted that Tyrod Tyler stepped in to replace Fields after the hit.

However, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic then gave a positive update on Fields' status.

Article Continues Below

“Justin Fields is on the sideline with his helmet so seems he'll return the next drive,” he reported on X.

A crisis averted for the Jets

Fields initially appeared to lie flat on his back on the field for a brief moment on the hit before quickly getting up and jogging away from the play, which was a good sight to see.

The fact that he was able to return to the game was also a great sign.

Meanwhile, the Jets are hoping that Sunday's game against Carolina will finally earn them their first win of the season. The Panthers have been abysmal on the road this year, and New York has come close to winning on several different occassions so far in 2025.

In any case, the Jets' next game will be next Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.