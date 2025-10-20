The New York Jets have still yet to win a game, and that streak continued this week against the Carolina Panthers. Head coach Aaron Glenn made a decision during the game and benched Justin Fields to see if Tyrod Taylor could give them a better chance to win the game. The plan didn't work, but some are wondering if Fields being benched is permanent.

A day after the game, Glenn was asked about the decision to maybe bench Fields permanently.

“That’s something that I wanna continue to look at. I said this yesterday that there’s a lot of thought that goes in that for me personally and then being able to get with the staff,” Glenn said. “Then just being able to ask other coaches that have been in the situation on how would they handle that. I wanna make sure I’ll make the right decision and I don’t wanna make rash decisions either.”

One notable reference point: Dan Campbell challenged Jared Goff publicly after the #Lions fell to 0-6 in his first season, saying "I feel like he has to step up more than he has." Campbell ultimately stuck with Goff, who has rewarded that decision since. Glenn was Detroit's DC. https://t.co/KtHcOR3IAw — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 20, 2025

If Glenn is going to ask other coaches, there's probably nobody better to ask than Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell. In his first season, Campbell started the year 0-6 with Jared Goff, and he publicly stated that the quarterback had to step up more than he had. Campbell stuck with Goff as the quarterback, and fast forward to know, things are working out well for the Lions.

Funny enough, Glenn was the defensive coordinator at the time for the Lions, so he saw everything first hand. That may be what Glenn has to do with Fields if he wants to get him to play better. Fields probably knows that he has to play better as well, but it has to happen sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately for Fields, it could be too late for him to step up his play, especially if Glenn comes to the decision to bench him.