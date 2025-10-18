The Kansas City Chiefs sit at 3-3 after six weeks, and while the record doesn't scream panic, the underlying issues in the running game are impossible to ignore. Patrick Mahomes leading the team in rushing yards through the first month is a glaring red flag for a franchise built on offensive balance and championship pedigree.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets are in full crisis mode at 0-6, enduring their worst start since 2020 and facing mounting pressure to pivot toward a rebuild. Running back Breece Hall, a 24-year-old dynamic dual-threat back in the final year of his rookie contract, has emerged as one of the most mentioned names in trade deadline discussions. With the Jets unlikely to re-sign him and already developing fourth-round pick Braelon Allen, now is the perfect time for Kansas City to strike.​

Why the Chiefs Need Breece Hall

Kansas City's backfield has been a revolving door of mediocrity in 2025. Isiah Pacheco has managed just 127 yards on 32 carries with zero touchdowns through the first five games, while veteran Kareem Hunt has looked washed outside of one two-touchdown performance against Jacksonville. The Chiefs' offensive line improved to 13th in the league after ranking among the worst units last season, but the running backs haven't capitalized on the better blocking.​

Breece Hall would immediately transform this offense. Through six games in 2025, Hall has accumulated 410 rushing yards on 88 carries (4.7 yards per carry) and added 150 receiving yards on 17 receptions. While he hasn't found the end zone yet, that's more a reflection of the Jets' dysfunctional offense than Hall's ability. In 2023, he posted 994 rushing yards and five touchdowns while adding 591 receiving yards and four receiving scores. His dual-threat capability would give Andy Reid the versatile weapon he's been missing, taking pressure off Mahomes and unlocking explosive play potential in both the run and pass game.​

Why the Jets Should Pull the Trigger

New York's season is effectively over. At 0-6 with a first-year head coach already facing hot seat speculation and organizational dysfunction from top to bottom, the Jets need to prioritize the future. Hall becomes a free agent after the 2025 season, and with approximately $58.2 million in projected cap space for 2026, the franchise is unlikely to allocate significant resources to a running back when holes exist across the roster.​

13. James Cook has 17 TDs in his last 17 games. He handled 80% of RB rushes in Week 1 despite playing only 56% of snaps. 14. Breece Hall just had his best game since Week 6 of last season… now faces BUF, who just gave up 240+ rushing yards to BAL. pic.twitter.com/uUn2BJU2ky — Joe Orrico (@JoeOrricoFF) September 12, 2025

Hall is on an affordable rookie contract paying him just $3.4 million this season, making him an attractive trade chip for teams looking to bolster their Super Bowl push. The Jets have already invested in Hall's potential successor by drafting Allen, and Isaiah Davis has shown flashes as a depth option. Trading Hall now maximizes his value while allowing the Jets to stockpile draft capital for a proper rebuild under general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn.​

The Perfect Trade Package

Kansas City Chiefs Receive:

RB Breece Hall

2026 sixth-round pick

New York Jets Receive:

2026 second-round pick

2026 fifth-round pick

2027 conditional fourth-round pick (becomes third-round if Chiefs reach Super Bowl)

This proposal offers fair value for both sides. The Chiefs are getting a proven 24-year-old running back with elite upside on a rental deal, along with a late-round pick to sweeten the pot. For a team three games above .500 and positioned for another deep playoff run, surrendering future draft capital for an immediate offensive weapon makes perfect sense.​

The Jets, meanwhile, receive a substantial return for a player they likely won't retain beyond this season. A second-round pick serves as the centerpiece of the deal, giving New York valuable ammunition to address cornerback, offensive line, or edge rusher in the 2026 draft. The fifth-rounder provides additional depth capital, while the conditional selection rewards the Jets further if Hall helps Kansas City capture another championship.​

Given that the Chiefs already traded their 2026 sixth-round pick to New England for Joshua Uche, receiving a sixth-rounder back from the Jets helps replenish their draft stock while still netting the running back upgrade they desperately need. The structure benefits both franchises: Kansas City gets its missing piece for a championship run, and New York accelerates its rebuild with premium draft assets.​

Breece Hall in a Chiefs uniform alongside Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and an improved offensive line would create matchup nightmares for opposing defenses. For the Jets, acknowledging reality and building toward 2026 with quality draft picks represents the smartest path forward. This trade makes too much sense for both sides to ignore.