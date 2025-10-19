The New York Jets remain winless after suffering a 13-6 Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers. It was another ugly showing for the offense that led to head coach Aaron Glenn benching Justin Fields. However, backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor wasn't any better. Now, it appears a quarterback controversy is brewing in New York.

During the postgame press conference, Glenn was asked about the decision to bench Fields. The first-year head coach claimed that it felt like the right time and hoped that Taylor would provide a spark, according to the Jets' Head of News Strategy Eric Allen. Aaron Glenn also stated that he is not yet ready to name a starter for the Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Jets HC Aaron Glenn on replacing Justin Fields with Tyrod Taylor: ‘We needed a spark, felt like it was the right time to do it. It's a tough situation for both of those guys.' He adds that he's not ready to say who's playing next week vs. the Bengals.”

Fields, who is 26 years old, was benched after throwing for just 46 yards and completing 50.0% of his pass attempts while also rushing for 22 yards. Meanwhile, Taylor ended the contest with 126 passing yards and two interceptions while owning a 45.4% completion percentage.

The Jets' offense has largely struggled this season, which is why the franchise is 0-7 to begin the 2025-26 campaign. It's just been absolutely frustrating, as five of the seven losses have been one-possession games. That means the team has been just in reach of earning a potential win more often than not.

Keep tabs on the Jets in the week leading up to the Week 8 matchup vs. the Bengals. Head coach Aaron Glenn seemingly has to decide between starting Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor.