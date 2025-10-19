New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson isn't even playing on Sunday due to his knee injury. However, he didn't need to be on the field to see the Jets head coach Aaron Glenn completely surrender before halftime.

With 10 seconds remaining, quarterback Justin Fields was sacked at midfield. New York has one timeout remaining and could've used it, throwing a last-second Hail Mary. But Glenn decided to keep it in his pocket and walk into the locker room down 10-3.

The #Jets just had the ball at midfield with a timeout. Justin Fields was sacked — and instead of using the timeout, they decided, nah, let’s just let the clock run out. No Hail Mary attempt.pic.twitter.com/eiIpHKJuZ5 https://t.co/guMgwzSvNW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

A similar situation occurred in Week 6. With the Jets down just four to the Denver Broncos, Glenn decided to run out the play clock rather than attempt a long pass. Wilson was clearly heated at the decision, jawing at his head coach as they walked into the locker room.

Perhaps Glenn just doesn't trust Fields' arm. He decided to bench him against the Panthers with the Jets trailing 1-3. Still, both situations had New York leave potential points on the board.

For Wilson, it's hard not to be frustrated with how the Jets have played this season. They entered their Panthers matchup with an 0-6 record, and then had to make a quarterback change due to poor play on offense.

Wilson himself is doing everything he can when he is on the field. He has caught 36 passes for 395 yards and four touchdowns. However, he can't make plays if the Jets aren't throwing the ball.

For now, Wilson's knee injury is the biggest concern. They hope to have him back on the field soon. The Jets will then need to figure out their quarterback situation after benching Fields. But even in a lost season, Glenn and company must figure out a halftime plan that doesn't leave the team limping to the locker room.