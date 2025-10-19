The New York Jets have not had a great start to the Aaron Glenn regime. New York is 0-6 and is the only team in the NFL without a win heading into Week 7. As a result, the Jets are already viewed as sellers ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 4th.

New York has already received plenty of trade interest in running back Breece Hall. However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport explained that Jets CB Michael Carter II is much more likely to be traded.

“The Jets are a target for teams, as well. Running back Breece Hall has gotten the headlines, but there appears to be more of a chance that a defender like cornerback Michael Carter II could be dealt,” Rapoport wrote on Saturday. “Perhaps even 2022 first-round pass rusher Jermaine Johnson II, a pick of the previous regime, could be traded.”

Carter is a talented cornerback who signed a three-year extension with the Jets in 2024. He could become a starting cornerback on several NFL teams and comes with relatively low cap hits over the next few seasons.

However, Carter's recent concussion could delay any potential trades. Carter is currently in concussion protocol and was downgraded to out ahead of Week 7.

If Carter does get traded, it will likely happen closer to the actual deadline.

Can the Jets get first win of 2025 against Panthers in Week 7?

New York is still waiting for the first win of the Aaron Glenn era. Could it come on Sunday against the Panthers?

The Jets have played some great games against quality opponents so far this season. They just haven't been able to play a complete 60 minutes of football.

Perhaps New York will come out motivated in Week 7 after last week's embarrassing loss in London. But evidence suggests that they'll look like a defeated team.

And the Jets will be without some important players, too.

Aside from Carter, the Jets will also be without receiver Garrett Wilson. He suffered a knee injury in Week 6 and was expected to miss some time.

New York's best chance against Carolina is leaning on their defense to stop Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard on the ground. If they can't do that, the Jets will certainly fall to 0-7.

Jets vs. Panthers kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.