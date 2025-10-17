The New York Jets are the lone NFL team without a win this season heading into Week 7. Despite the summer optimism around Aaron Glenn, things have been brutal to start the year. After the latest embarrassing loss to the Denver Broncos, the NFL Trade Deadline discussion has heated up. The Jets may trade Breece Hall before the trade deadline, and these are the five best landing spots for the running back.

Breece Hall has had an incredible bounce-back season in 2025 after a sluggish third season in the league. He tore his ACL in his rookie season, came back with over 1500 total yards in his second year, but was disappointing in 2024. Now, he has the burst back and looks like one of the best players on the Jets offense.

But Hall is hitting free agency at the end of the season, and who would want to return to the factory of sadness that is the Jets? These are the teams that should trade for him, ranked from best fit to worst fit.

The Kansas City Chiefs make the most sense for a Breece Hall trade because of their current running game. While they don't have a ton of assets to trade, Hall would completely change their offense for the better. Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are one of the slowest running back duos in the league, while Hall has the speed.

The Jets should try and pry the Chiefs' 2026 first-round pick away for Hall. Not only are they expected to draft in the late 20s of the first round again, but they could re-sign him to extend the dynasty. New York needs elite rookie talent, which could come through an extra first-round pick in the 2026 draft.

The Houston Texans have been trying to piece together a running game for many years now to no avail. Last year, Joe Mixon was solid. But a foot injury has Nick Chubb and Woody Marks manning the backfield. With the AFC South getting contentious with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts off to hot starts, the Texans need a running game.

This tier of Breece Hall landing spots should be paying a second and a fourth-round pick for the running back. The Jets undoubtedly want a first-round pick. But for teams that are not the Chiefs, they may be unwilling to part with one. Something is better than nothing at this point in the rebuild, and this is a good fit for all sides.

Article Continues Below

Kevin O'Connell and the Minnesota Vikings are still trying to figure out their quarterback position. A great way to help JJ McCarthy is to improve the running game with Breece Hall drastically. Aaron Jones is currently injured, and Jordan Mason is having an okay season. This would be a huge bet, but they may need it to get through the tough NFC North.

The Jets should ask for a second-round pick and Jones back from the Vikings just to help get through the season. Braelon Allen has an injury that will cost him months, so trading Hall would put them in a significant hole. Jones has one more year under contract at $14.8 million before hitting free agency in 2027. The Jets could try and trade him in the offseason to get that money off the books.

The Los Angeles Chargers have dealt with running back injuries all season and could use an improvement. Najee Harris is out for the season with an Achilles injury, and Omarion Hampton is on injured reserve. They are expecting to get Hampton back at some point this season. But if they do not, Hall would be the perfect fit.

If the Chargers want to make a splash at the trade deadline, an offensive tackle is a better investment. Both Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater are hurt, hampering their passing game. Hall would look great in the powder blue, but Hampton is the running back of the future.

The New England Patriots are a great fit for Breece Hall, but the long-time rivalry between the Jets and Pats may prevent this trade. Treyveon Henderson has been disappointing to start his career, Rhamondre Stevenson is still fumbling, and Antonio Gibson is out for the year. If this Drake Maye heater is going to last into January, they need a better running game.

The Patriots will likely have to pay more for Hall than any other team. As long-time rivals, the Jets won't want to help the Patriots get back into the playoffs. If Hall were on any other team, the Patriots would likely be the top fit for Hall. If they were willing to give up a first-round pick and more, maybe Darren Mougey will look past the logos.