The New York Jets have gotten off to a 0-7 start and are the only team in the league that has yet to win a game. This has left fans seeking joy in other places, and some have found it right outside the stadium in Lot J. Fans have gathered in the area to start a speed dating outing, which was created by Nicole Esther, according to Andy Vasquez of NJ.com

“I’ve seen a lot of people complain about how hard it is to meet someone online,” Esther said. “And how people aren’t always representing themselves accurately on these sites. … And I was just like, ‘got to be a way that people can meet who already have something in common. And Jets fans have the Jets in common. Jets fans like to do tailgates. So, like, a tailgate where singles could meet, and not necessarily, like, to find love, maybe just find, like, a new friendship, or somebody to go to games with.”

There are many people who are looking for love in the world, and what better way to find it with a person who enjoys the same team as you? That's the mindset of Amanda Gudowitz, who is searching for a Jets fan to be the love of her life.

“Well, I’ve always wanted to end up with a Jet fan,” Gudowitz said. “Like, it has been my priority. My friends yell at me because I think I limit myself to Jets fans, but I’m OK with it. … Like I want my kids to grow up Jets fans. And when Nicole [posted] about it, like, I was like, I would 100% be there. I also, like, thought about an event in my head, a Jets singles event, but I never thought anyone would actually do it.”

Hopefully, Gudowitz is able to find love at the event, and it'll make it even better if the Jets start winning games.

During their latest game against the Panthers, head coach Aaron Glenn made the decision to bench Justin Fields for Tyrod Taylor. They still ended up losing, but many want to know if Glenn will permanently bench Fields or was that decision just for that moment.

Fields has not played great this season, and if the Jets want to win a game, they're going to have to get better play at the quarterback position. It will be interesting to see what Glenn decides to do as the week continues.