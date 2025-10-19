The New York Jets are losing to the Carolina Panthers at home in the second half. Still searching for their first win, Aaron Glenn made a quarterback change, benching Justin Fields for Tyrod Taylor at halftime. But before that, the Jets had a massive injury scare with running back Breece Hall. The trade deadline target did return to the game later on.

Breece Hall has gone back to the Jets locker room after suffering an apparent ankle injury on this play 🙏pic.twitter.com/iAiSrWwYxw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hall has 13 touches for 52 total yards midway through the third quarter. The Jets' offense was held to just three points in the first half, continuing a dreadful stretch of offense for Fields and New York. They are the final team in the NFL without a win, leading to a lot of trade deadline conversation.

Hall hits unrestricted free agency at the end of the 2025 season. With a new front office in place for the Jets, they could let him walk in free agency and lean on Braelon Allen moving forward. Without much to play for in 2025, the trade rumors are heating up around the former second-round pick.

The Jets should be taking offers for Hall as soon as Tuesday, assuming they lose to the Panthers. They could extract an extra pick from his new team thanks to the early sale, with the deadline still weeks away. There is no reason to risk a more serious Hall injury before stocking the cupboard with draft picks.

Breece Hall would be a great fit with any number of contenders, including the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots. Those teams need better running games to compete in the crowded AFC race, which Hall can provide. Rookie GM Darren Mougey could extract a first-round pick out of a team if he creates a bidding war. That is far more valuable than the meaningless games New York will play for the rest of this year.