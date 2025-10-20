The New York Jets hit a franchise low at 0-7, suffering another disappointing loss to the Carolina Panthers. Running back Breece Hall opened up about the struggles and what keeps him going through the tough times. Hall told reporters how he maintains positivity during the Jets' winless campaign.​

“It's hard. We've been kind of in this for going on four years now, being in this organization. You feel it from the fans. You feel it around the building. You feel it everywhere, you feel it as soon as you leave the locker room,” Hall said.​

Hall noted that players must stay motivated even when team success doesn't come.

“At the end of the day, we all have something to play for, whether it's family, whether it's a self-motivated thing. I feel like, if you're not motivated to come to work every day and get better, play for your teammates, your coaches, play for your family or even other reasons other than that, then you shouldn't be in this league,” Hall stated, as per Jets Videos.

Jets remain winless after 13-6 defeat to Panthers

The Jets lost to Carolina 13-6 at MetLife Stadium. The game turned into a defensive battle, as both teams changed quarterbacks.

Carolina quarterback Bryce Young threw a touchdown pass to Xavier Legette but exited late in the third quarter with an ankle injury after a sack by Jowon Briggs. Young finished 15-of-25 for 138 yards before Andy Dalton replaced him.​

Article Continues Below

The Jets benched Justin Fields at halftime after he completed just 6-of-12 passes for 46 yards. Coach Aaron Glenn then brought in Tyrod Taylor, but the change backfired, as Taylor threw two interceptions.

Jaycee Horn intercepted Taylor twice, including a one-handed grab in the end zone. The Panthers' defense dominated, limiting New York to 220 total yards and recording six sacks.​

Jaycee Horn picks it off with one hand! CARvsNYJ on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/P0BaDcU6CS — NFL (@NFL) October 19, 2025

Glenn became the first Jets head coach to start 0-7, joining the 1996 and 2020 teams as the only squads with such a dismal start. He refused to name a starting quarterback for Week 8 against Cincinnati.​

“We'll make the right decision, whatever the decision is, I'm going to go with it, and we're going to move forward,” Glenn said.

The Panthers improved to 4-3 with their third consecutive victory, their first three-game winning streak with Young as starter.​