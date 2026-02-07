The New York Jets continue reshaping their coaching infrastructure by adding another historic layer to the organization. As the franchise builds toward the 2026 season, New York has agreed to hire Seth Ryan, extending a rare family legacy while continuing to revamp its offensive operation.

Ryan joins the Jets as passing game coordinator after spending the 2025 season with the Detroit Lions. At 31, he becomes one of the youngest members of the coaching staff and steps into a role focused on modernizing a passing attack that struggled during last season’s 3–14 campaign.

The move gained attention Saturday morning when ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the hire to his official X (formerly known as Twitter), drawing attention to both the football implications and the historical significance tied to the Ryan family’s connection to the franchise.

“A new generation of Ryans in New York: the Jets are hiring the Lions’ assistant tight ends coach Seth Ryan as their passing game coordinator, per sources. Seth Ryan follows his father Rex, who followed his father Buddy as the third generation of Ryans to coach for the Jets.”

The hire carries symbolic weight for the organization. The youngest Ryan adds a rare layer of continuity to the franchise while ushering in a new chapter for the family in New York. While the Ryan name has long been associated with defense, Seth brings an offensive background rooted in structure, spacing, and modern passing concepts.

The son of the Jets’ former head coach, who led the team from 2009 to 2014, spent the last couple of seasons with the Detroit Lions working with receivers and tight ends, contributing to one of the league’s more efficient passing attacks. His new responsibilities in New York, including weekly game planning, route design, and schematic development, align with his experience.

The addition reflects the Jets’ blend of continuity and evolution, linking the franchise’s past through the Ryan name while emphasizing a renewed focus on offensive innovation.

Ryan is expected to arrive at team facilities within the next week to begin offseason preparations as the Jets continue shaping their identity ahead of the 2026 season.