At this point, the New York Jets might need a sorcerer to start at quarterback and mystically turn the season around.

The Jets remained winless in four games after bowing to the Miami Dolphins, 27-21, at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday. They tried to rally in the fourth quarter after being down by 14 points. The Dolphins, however, did enough in the closing minutes to fend off the Jets.

Running back Breece Hall talked to reporters after the game and expressed his disappointment with the team's poor performance thus far.

“It's just a tale of three out of our four losses. Teams will shoot themselves in the foot, and we come back and shoot ourselves in the head,” said Breece in a video posted by SNY.

“We can't win, you know, if offensively, we're not converting on third downs, fourth downs.”

He also rued their “mistakes” and “fumbles,” as the Jets are the only team in the AFC East without a victory. They had 13 penalties against the Broncos, resulting in 101 yards lost. They also committed three turnovers.

“Getting stupid, dumb penalties and stuff. I mean, that's been the frustrating thing because we're moving the ball up and down the field at will, how we want to, or we'll come down and get to the strike zone, and then, boom, 10-yard penalty, 15-yard penalty,” added the 24-year-old Hall.

He played well versus Miami with 14 carries for 81 yards. He also had five receptions for 30 yards. Justin Fields went 20-of-27 for 266 yards and a touchdown.

The Jets are desperately trying to end a seemingly perpetual curse. They haven't been to the playoffs for 14 straight seasons—the longest active drought in the NFL.