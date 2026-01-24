The New York Jets reached new depths of misery in a brutal 2025 season. The team finished with a 3-14 record, missing the playoffs for the 15th straight year – the longest active postseason drought in North American professional sports.

Aaron Glenn will remain at the helm despite a catastrophic head coaching debut. But many of his assistant coaches will not be back in 2026. Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks was fired after a blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. On Friday, the Jets announced additional changes in a massive staff shakeup.

Quarterbacks coach Charles London, pass game coordinator Scott Turner, defensive line coach Eric Washington, linebackers coach Aaron Curry and defensive assistants Roosevelt Williams and Alonso Escalante have all been fired, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Aaron Glenn shakes up coaching staff after nightmare Jets debut

While the Jets cleaned house after a historically terrible season, Tanner Engstrand was spared. The first-time offensive coordinator is still on Glenn’s staff. However, it’s unclear if he’ll continue on as New York’s play caller, according to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson.

Article Continues Below

The Jets ranked 29th in total offense and in scoring this season. It’s not a particularly surprising outcome as the team has consistently produced one of the league’s worst offenses for years.

However, New York’s defensive regression is more troubling. The Jets ranked 25th in total defense in 2025. It’s a steep drop-off after three straight top-four finishes in the category. New York was 31st in defensive scoring under Glenn.

The decline led to some remarkable new lows. The Jets became the first team to go an entire season without recording an interception. And New York set a new record for futility, closing out the campaign with five consecutive losses by 23 or more points.

Glenn and the Jets are on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator. New York has interviewed eight candidates including Wink Martindale for the role so far.

Now the team will be looking to fill several key staff positions, including quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator.