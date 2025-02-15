After turning in a season for the ages in the worst possible way, with Aaron Rodgers falling apart to an incredible degree, the New York Jets find themselves with the seventh-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and questions at some of the top positions across their roster.

With help needed at quarterback, wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line, and in the defensive back-seven, the Jets should probably focus on acquiring the best players available in the 2025 NFL Draft, as there isn't a position on the roster where they couldn't use more young, ascending talent.

And yet, if the best player available was a tight end, would the Jets pull the trigger? Well, in the opinion of ESPN's Mina Kimes, the answer to the question should be a resounding yes, as she believes Tyler Warren could be the link that unlocks a new Jets offensive identity regardless of who is playing quarterback for the team this fall.

“Aaron Glenn and their new offensive coordinator, Tanner Engstrand, come from the Lions, where they built an environment where the quarterback, Jared Goff, flourished starting with of course, with the offensive line and the run game. I think the Jets need to do the same. Right tackle stands out, the other thing, and it sounds really specific, but it's really important: they need a tight end who can block,” Kimes boldly declared.

“And to that end, and I'm telling you, Tyler Warren from Penn State, seven might be a bit rich, but this kid can do everything. He is about as complete a tight end as we have seen in recent years, and I know that's high praise considering Brock Bowers was just drafted, but I would love his fit in terms of re-establishing the identity for this offense. So focusing on protections, blocking, the run game and then you worry about the quarterback, maybe not even this season.”

Is seven pretty high to draft a tight end, especially considering the most prolific prospect to ever play the position just came off the board last year at pick 13? Some would certainly argue that, yes. But then again, considering Pro Bowl cornerback Saue Gardener is in on the idea, who knows, maybe Kimes is really onto something.

In 2024, Brock Bowers wasn't just a hybrid slot receiver/in-line blocker for the Raiders, but instead, a certified difference maker for Las Vegas, leading the team in receiving yards and receptions on the way to a Rookie of the Year caliber season in Sin City. With Davante Adams widely expected to follow Rodgers out of the door on the way to greener pastures in 2025, pairing Warren, who can be a force in the receiving, blocking, and even running game, with Garrett Wilson could give whoever ends up playing quarterback a very strong foundation to build around moving forward, be that a rookie like Serycuse's Kyle McCord in the third round, or a free agent quarterback like Daniel Jones from free agency.