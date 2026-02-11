Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl LX after defeating the New England Patriots 29-13. It's been a long journey for Darnold, who began his career on the rocks with the New York Jets. On Tuesday, the eight-year veteran sent a cool message to the New York fanbase.

While talking with media members, Darnold thanked Jets fans for supporting him in Super Bowl LX, according to Justin Fried of FanSided. He admitted he wished he could have done more for the franchise, but was overall thankful for the fanbase cheering for him enroute of a Super Bowl win.

“Thank you,” said Darnold… “I always look at myself and feel like I could've done a lot more for that franchise… The fact that [Jets fans] are able to support me even through that means a lot.”

I asked Sam Darnold if he had a message to #Jets fans who have continued to support him: “Thank you.” “I always look at myself and feel like I could’ve done a lot more for that franchise.” “The fact that [Jets fans] are able to support me even through that means a lot.” pic.twitter.com/AtOsbghHJN — Justin Fried (@JustinTFried) February 10, 2026

Article Continues Below

Sam Darnold, who is 28 years old, began his NFL career with the Jets in 2018. After playing for the franchise for three seasons, the organization moved on in a different direction, which led him to play for the Carolina Panthers for two seasons. He then stepped in for 10 games for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 before going to play for the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings is where Darnold seemingly turned everything around. After JJ McCarthy was ruled out for the 2024-25 season due to an injury, Sam Darnold was named the starter and led Minnesota to the playoffs. He also earned the first Pro Bowl nod of his career as well.

However, after his one-year stint with the Vikings, the Seahawks swooped in and signed Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract. His first season in Seattle was met with mass success, as he played a key role in helping the team win its second Super Bowl in franchise history.

Darnold went from seeing ghosts in New York to winning a Super Bowl ring. It's undoubtedly an amazing turnaround considering how much of a roller coaster the first portion of his NFL career was.