Feb 9, 2026 at 1:10 AM ET

Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks took care of business against the New England Patriots, 29-13, to win Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. The Seahawks, who were astounding all season, proved yet again that they are tough to beat.

But you know what's even tougher to beat? The internet.

While many were happy for Darnold as he finally won a championship, some couldn't help but revive the old meme about his mononucleosis, the viral illness he had when he was with the New York Jets in 2019.

“Congrats to mononucleosis survivor Sam Darnold on becoming a Super Bowl champion,” said @EPhillibustered, while posting the iconic graphic from an actual broadcast.

Congrats to mononucleosis survivor Sam Darnold on becoming a Super Bowl champion pic.twitter.com/CPWpi7Gtfi — Zyn The Toolman Taylor (@EPhillibustered) February 9, 2026

“The mononucleosis graphic has ruined any serious discourse about Sam Darnold for me. I just giggle when they zoom in on him,” admitted @BlueBarronPhoto.

“Sam Darnold has bewitched my body and soul with mononucleosis,” joked @hattrickwitch.

“Sam Darnold is the first Super Bowl-winning quarterback to have missed games due to mononucleosis,” wrote @rivalmob.

“I’d like to think I helped turn Sam Darnold’s career around when, on this day in 2019, he had to look at some stupid CLOWN making fun of the mononucleosis meme,” posted @Danno2430.

The 28-year-old Darnold went 19-of-38 for 202 yards and one touchdown against the Patriots.

Darnold missed three games in 2019 due to mononucleosis. The said graphic instantly went viral (no pun intended), with fans finding it humorous due to its unintentional comedy.

It has stuck with him throughout his career, even as he joined the Carolina Panthers, the Minnesota Vikings, and now, the Seahawks.

Well, guess who's laughing now?