The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets have a chance to make NFL history in Week 1 of the 2025 season. That all depends, of course, on if Aaron Rodgers inks a deal with Pittsburgh. Justin Fields and Rodgers could be the first Week 1 NFL starters in history to start against the team they started for in Week 1 of the 2024 season, per NBC Sports.

Fields started Week 1 for the Steelers last season, due to an injury to Russell Wilson. Fields would go on to start six games for Pittsburgh, who made the postseason. Rodgers started all of the Jets games last year.

New York finished 5-12 in 2024, and parted ways with Rodgers after the campaign. The Jets now have Fields as their starting quarterback. Fields signed a free-agent deal with the team this offseason.

The Steelers, meanwhile, currently have Mason Rudolph as the likely starter on their roster. Pittsburgh also has rookie Will Howard and Skylar Thompson.

Fields played just one season in Pittsburgh, while Rodgers was with the Jets for two years.

Aaron Rodgers still hasn't signed a deal with the Steelers

Steelers fans have anxiously waited for months while Rodgers flirted with the team. Pittsburgh engaged in negotiations with Rodgers for months. Now, OTAs have begun and Rodgers is still not on the roster.

It seemed for awhile that Pittsburgh might have sealed the deal with Rodgers. Pittsburgh famously passed on Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, and waited until the draft's final day to nab Howard. A lot of analysts, including Mel Kiper, believed that move was a sign Rodgers was coming.

Rodgers has dropped hints in recent days that he is going to the Steelers. He openly said he wouldn't sign with another team that needs a quarterback, the New Orleans Saints. If Rodgers does decide to play in 2025, his options are dwindling.

Pittsburgh is seen as needing a quarterback desperately. The Steelers lost not only Fields, but also Russell Wilson to free agency. Wilson decided to sign with New York's other team, the Giants. Pittsburgh reportedly was in talks to re-sign Wilson, but they didn't pan out.

The Steelers have big expectations this coming year. Pittsburgh has made the playoffs pretty consistently in the last 18 years under Coach Mike Tomlin. Many Steelers fans though are tired of Tomlin, as the team hasn't made the Super Bowl in more than a decade.

Steelers fans should know soon if Rodgers is coming to the Steel City.